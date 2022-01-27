HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) falls 6.45% to Close at $3.41 on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HTGM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: HTGM) stock fell $0.22, accounting for a 6.45% decrease. HTG Molecular Diagnostics opened at $3.35 before trading between $3.58 and $3.18 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw HTG Molecular Diagnostics’s market cap fall to $24,141,151 on 19,809 shares -below their 30-day average of 41,970.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The Company's proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG's customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

