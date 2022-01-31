Houston American Energy (HUSA) falls 8.97% on Strong Volume January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HUSA - Market Data & News

Houston American Energy Corp (NYSE: HUSA) shares fell 8.97%, or $0.13 per share, to close Monday at $1.32. After opening the day at $1.45, shares of Houston American Energy fluctuated between $1.52 and $1.30. 1,284,885 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 300,515. Monday's activity brought Houston American Energy’s market cap to $13,105,406.

Houston American Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Houston American Energy Corp

Houston American Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Its oil and gas exploration and production activities are focused on properties in the U.S. Permian Basin, the onshore Gulf Coast Region, principally Texas and Louisiana, and on the development of concessions in the South American country of Colombia. The Company seeks to utilize the contacts, experience, financial acumen and expertise in oil and gas geology, engineering and production provided by its management and Board of Directors to seek out and evaluate favorable drilling opportunities. Houston American Energy Corp. generally seeks to form partnerships and joint ventures to spread the cost and risks to them of drilling while maximizing their potential returns.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

