Houston American Energy (HUSA) Drops 2.28% on April 14

Houston American Energy Corp (NYSE: HUSA) has fallen $0.08 (2.28%) and sits at $3.26, as of 12:01:44 est on April 14.

564,685 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 14.60% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 43.84% over the last 30 days.

Houston American Energy is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Houston American Energy Corp

Houston American Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Its oil and gas exploration and production activities are focused on properties in the U.S. Permian Basin, the onshore Gulf Coast Region, principally Texas and Louisiana, and on the development of concessions in the South American country of Colombia. The Company seeks to utilize the contacts, experience, financial acumen and expertise in oil and gas geology, engineering and production provided by its management and Board of Directors to seek out and evaluate favorable drilling opportunities. Houston American Energy Corp. generally seeks to form partnerships and joint ventures to spread the cost and risks to them of drilling while maximizing their potential returns.

