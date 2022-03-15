Hoth (HOTH) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HOTH - Market Data & News Trade

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) has already fallen $-0.0239 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.52, Hoth has moved 4.61% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 7.91% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Hoth investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:01:20 est.

About Hoth Therapeutics Inc

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne and other immunological disorders. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19.

