Hostess Brands (TWNK) falls 1.27% for August 24

Hostess Brands Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares fell 1.27%, or $0.2 per share, to close Tuesday at $15.59. After opening the day at $15.86, shares of Hostess Brands fluctuated between $15.86 and $15.52. 1,002,887 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 785,116. Tuesday's activity brought Hostess Brands’s market cap to $2,028,150,135.

About Hostess Brands Inc - Class A

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods and cookies in North America. The Hostess® brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

