Today, Hormel Foods Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: HRL) stock gained $1.43, accounting for a 3.04% increase. Hormel Foods opened at $47.33 before trading between $48.56 and $47.33 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Hormel Foods’s market cap rise to $26,292,939,729 on 2,112,394 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,981,642.

Hormel Foods employs around 20000 people with a head office in Austin, Minnesota.

About Hormel Foods Corp.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the 'Global 2000 World's Best Employers' list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 'The 100 Best Corporate Citizens' list for 12 years in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

