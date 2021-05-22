Horizons CDN Select Universe Bond ETF (HBB.TO) gains 0.18% for May 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HBB.TO - Market Data & News

Horizons CDN Select Universe Bond ETF (TSX: HBB.TO) shares gained 0.18% to end trading Friday at $49.38 per share - a net change of $0.09. Shares traded between $49.38 and $49.31 throughout the day.

3023 shares of Horizons CDN Select Universe Bond ETF exchanged hands.

Visit Horizons CDN Select Universe Bond ETF’s profile for more information.

About The TMX Group

TMX Group operates the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange, in addition to other derivatives and commodities exchanges. The TSX and TSX Venture Exchange together form the 10th largest stock exchange in the world with over 3,500 listed companies.

To get more information on Horizons CDN Select Universe Bond ETF and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Horizons CDN Select Universe Bond ETF’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by Barchart as of 4:30pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer