Horizon Global (HZN) falls 8.08% for February 22

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN), a Plymouth, Michigan, company, fell to close at $4.89 Tuesday after losing $0.43 (8.08%) on volume of 63,881 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.36 to a low of $4.82 while Horizon Global’s market cap now stands at $133,431,704.

About Horizon Global Corp

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company's mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best in-class products for its customers, engage with its employees and realize value creation for its shareholders.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

