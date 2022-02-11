Honeywell (HON) falls 2.48% on Strong Volume February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HON - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Honeywell International Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: HON) stock fell $4.76, accounting for a 2.48% decrease. Honeywell opened at $192.15 before trading between $192.89 and $186.54 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Honeywell’s market cap fall to $128,728,212,095 on 5,300,408 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,787,676.

Honeywell employs around 113000 people with a head office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Honeywell International Inc

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Its technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

