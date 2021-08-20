HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) gains 0.26% for August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HTBI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: HTBI) stock gained $0.07, accounting for a 0.26% increase. HomeTrust Bancshares opened at $27.13 before trading between $27.42 and $26.76 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw HomeTrust Bancshares’s market cap rise to $454,131,514 on 33,922 shares -above their 30-day average of 31,926.

About HomeTrust Bancshares Inc

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $3.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 40 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City/Bristol, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley). The Bank is the 2nd largest community bank headquartered in North Carolina.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

