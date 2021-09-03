HomeStreet (HMST) falls 1.48% to Close at $40.05 on September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HMST - Market Data & News Trade

Today, HomeStreet Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: HMST) stock fell $0.6, accounting for a 1.48% decrease. HomeStreet opened at $40.58 before trading between $40.99 and $40.04 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw HomeStreet’s market cap fall to $832,826,373 on 70,763 shares -below their 30-day average of 119,657.

About HomeStreet Inc

HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

