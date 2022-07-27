Home Point Capital (HMPT) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HMPT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HMPT) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 27.

Ahead of the market's open, Home Point Capital stock gained 13.64% from the previous session’s close.

Home Point Capital lost $0.03 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:19:04 est.

About Home Point Capital Inc

Home Point Capital is evolving the homebuying and home ownership experience. Home Point Capital’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a leading mortgage originator and servicer focused on driving financially healthy and successful homeownership. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership as a crucial element of each consumer’s broader journey towards financial security and well-being, delivering a seamless and less stressful homebuying experience. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works closely with a nationwide network of more than 5,500 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation’s third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 10th-largest non-bank mortgage lender. Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name,

