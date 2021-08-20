Home (HBCP) gains 0.08% in Active Trading on August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HBCP - Market Data & News Trade

Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HBCP) shares gained 0.08%, or $0.03 per share, to close Thursday at $37.03. After opening the day at $36.93, shares of Home fluctuated between $37.11 and $36.82. 17,381 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 12,472. Thursday's activity brought Home’s market cap to $320,158,566.

About Home Bancorp Inc

Home Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Home Bank, N. A., a national bank headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Home Bank, founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. Customer relationships have always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as it grows, invests and serves its customers and communities.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

