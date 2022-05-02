Home (HBCP) Falls in Active Trading for May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HBCP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) moved 3.91% down on May 2 to close at $36.83.

32,769 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 20,446 shares.

Home lost 7.13% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Home visit the company profile.

About Home Bancorp Inc

Home Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Home Bank, N. A., a national bank headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Home Bank, founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. Customer relationships have always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as it grows, invests and serves its customers and communities.

To get more information on Home Bancorp Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Home Bancorp Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins