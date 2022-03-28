HMN (HMNF) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HMNF - Market Data & News Trade

HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) is active in pre-market trading today, March 28, with shares down 27.84% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 1.01% year-to-date and posted 1.70% lower over the last 5 days.

About HMN Financial Inc.

HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates a loan origination office located in Sartell, Minnesota.

