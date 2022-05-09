Hingham Institution For Savings (HIFS) Loses 4.61% for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HIFS - Market Data & News Trade

Hingham Institution For Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 4.61% to $300.35 on May 9.

3,071 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 3,361 shares.

The company's stock has moved 24.88% so far in 2022.

Hingham Institution For Savings shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Hingham Institution For Savings

Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America's oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, and Washington, D.C.

