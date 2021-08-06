Himax (HIMX) falls 3.67% to Close at $13.37 on August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HIMX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Himax Technologies - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock fell $0.51, accounting for a 3.67% decrease. Himax opened at $14.53 before trading between $14.89 and $13.24 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Himax’s market cap fall to $2,327,572,136 on 9,982,266 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,302,273.

About Himax Technologies - ADR

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The company is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, smartphone, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, the company designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays (HUD)

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer