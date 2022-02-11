Hilton Worldwide (HLT) falls 3.03% in Light Trading on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HLT - Market Data & News Trade

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) shares fell 3.03%, or $4.67 per share, to close Friday at $149.53. After opening the day at $154.69, shares of Hilton Worldwide fluctuated between $155.80 and $149.25. 2,789,092 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,945,315. Friday's activity brought Hilton Worldwide’s market cap to $41,677,253,109.

Hilton Worldwide is headquartered in Mc Lean, Virginia..

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties and more than one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

