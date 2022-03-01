Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) falls 4.94% for March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HGV - Market Data & News Trade

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) shares fell 4.94%, or $2.56 per share, to close Tuesday at $49.30. After opening the day at $50.57, shares of Hilton Grand Vacations fluctuated between $51.87 and $48.50. 1,323,701 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 572,446. Tuesday's activity brought Hilton Grand Vacations’s market cap to $5,903,682,198.

Hilton Grand Vacations is headquartered in Orlando, Florida..

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

