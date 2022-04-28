Hillenbrand (HI) Up in Light Trading for April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) gained $1.03 to close Thursday at $41.77.

The company opened at $41.15 and shares fluctuated between $41.94 and $40.39 with 301,058 shares trading hands.

Hillenbrand is averaging 415,454 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 21.25% YTD.

Hillenbrand is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Hillenbrand Inc

Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. The Company pursues profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for its shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America.

