HighPeak Energy (HPK) drops 15.64% to Close at $8.90 on August 17

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) shares dropped 15.64%, or $1.65 per share, to close Tuesday at $8.90. After opening the day at $9.61, shares of HighPeak Energy fluctuated between $9.61 and $8.78. 134,518 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 13,666. Tuesday's activity brought HighPeak Energy’s market cap to $825,418,725.

HighPeak Energy is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas..

About HighPeak Energy Inc

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

