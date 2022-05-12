HighPeak Energy (HPK) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HPK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ:HPK) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 12.

Ahead of the market's open, HighPeak Energy stock is up 6.05% from the previous session’s close.

HighPeak Energy rose $1.96 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:15:09 est.

About HighPeak Energy Inc

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

