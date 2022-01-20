Highome Securities Fund (PCF) falls 1.36% in Active Trading on January 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCF - Market Data & News Trade

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE: PCF) shares fell 1.36%, or $0.117 per share, to close Wednesday at $8.49. After opening the day at $8.67, shares of Highome Securities Fund fluctuated between $8.67 and $8.45. 187,959 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 119,101. Wednesday's activity brought Highome Securities Fund’s market cap to $47,246,901.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund (formerly, Putnam High Income Securities Fund) is a Massachusetts business trust and is currently registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as a closed-end diversified management investment company.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

