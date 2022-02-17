Heska (Restricted Voting) (HSKA) falls 3.79% on Moderate Volume February 17

Heska Corp. (Restricted Voting) (NASDAQ: HSKA), a Loveland, Colorado, company, fell to close at $127.09 Thursday after losing $5 (3.79%) on volume of 39,421 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $131.99 to a low of $127.09 while Heska (Restricted Voting)’s market cap now stands at $1,361,203,672.

About Heska Corp. (Restricted Voting)

Heska Corporation manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

