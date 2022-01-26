Hershey Company (HSY) falls 2.58% in Active Trading on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HSY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Hershey Company Inc’s (NYSE: HSY) stock fell $5.15, accounting for a 2.58% decrease. Hershey Company opened at $198.44 before trading between $198.96 and $194.28 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Hershey Company’s market cap fall to $40,539,817,340 on 1,552,561 shares -above their 30-day average of 828,065.

Hershey Company employs around 16140 people with a head office in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

About Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billionin annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

