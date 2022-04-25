Hershey Company (HSY) Falls 1.12% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HSY - Market Data & News Trade

Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has dropped $2.51 (1.12%) and sits at $221.91, as of 12:06:13 est on April 25.

496,827 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 0.81% over the last 5 days and shares gained 4.56% over the last 30 days.

Hershey Company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Hershey Company visit the company profile.

About Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billionin annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

