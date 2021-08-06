Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) falls 0.29% for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HRTG - Market Data & News Trade

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) shares fell 0.29%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $6.98. After opening the day at $7.04, shares of Heritage Insurance fluctuated between $7.08 and $6.92. 229,006 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 144,532. Thursday's activity brought Heritage Insurance’s market cap to $195,197,026.

Heritage Insurance is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida..

About Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

