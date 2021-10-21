Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) falls 0.69% on Moderate Volume October 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HCCI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: HCCI) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 0.69% decrease. Heritage-Crystal Clean opened at $30.61 before trading between $30.78 and $30.00 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Heritage-Crystal Clean’s market cap fall to $735,106,164 on 42,932 shares -below their 30-day average of 50,837.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. The company's service programs includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help its customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc's customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through its used oil re-refining program during 2020, the Company recycled approximately 61 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and it is a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through its antifreeze program during 2020, the Company recycled approximately 3.7 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through its parts cleaning program during 2020 the Company recycled 4 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by its customers. Through its containerized waste program during 2020 the Company collected 20 tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through its vacuum services program during 2020 the Company treated approximately 52 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 89 branches serving approximately 91,000 customer locations.

Breaking the Supply Chain Bottleneck

Since the start of the global pandemic, historically low interest rates and government spending have inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending to lift the economy during the challenging period. The US Federal Reserve and government have pumped far more liquidity into the financial system than during the 2008 global financial crisis. We have seen an increase in inflationary pressures because of the stimulus. Moreover, the pandemic’s unintended consequences have created shortages and supply chain bottlenecks that have only exacerbated rising prices.

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) will soon launch a small-scale rollout in the US of a new plant-based burger developed with faux-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc (Nasdaq: BYND).

Starting Nov. 3, the "McPlant" will be on the menu at eight locations in Texas, Louisiana, Iowa and California as part of a trial run to help gauge customer interest in the meatless offering, McDonald’s announced last week.

Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Nasdaq: WBA) will invest $5.2 billion in primary care provider VillageMD as part of the pharmacy chain’s plan to open more co-located practices within its drugstores across the US.

The investment announced Thursday increases the Deerfield, Illinois-based chain’s stake in VillageMD to 63% from the 30% it acquired in July 2020.

