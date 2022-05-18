Hercules Capital (HTGC) Drops 2.92% for May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HTGC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) traded 2.92% down on May 18 to close at $14.62.

1,404,081 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,717,543 shares.

Hercules Capital has moved 7.52% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Hercules Capital Inc

Hercules Capital, Inc. is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.1 billion to over 520 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

