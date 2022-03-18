Herc (HRI) Loses 3.58% on March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HRI - Market Data & News Trade

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) shares moved 3.58%, or $5.925 per share, as on 11:59:07 est today. Opening the day at $161.79, 93,454 shares of Herc have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $165.59 and $158.53.

Already the company is up 5.64%.

Herc expects its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Herc Holdings Inc

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 277 locations in North America. With over 55 years of experience, Herc Holdings is a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Herc Holdings's classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. The Company's equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, its industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and its ProContractor professional grade tools. Herc Holdings's product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip ouritsrevenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to 'Herc Holdings' or the 'Company' in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

