Today, Herc Holdings Inc Inc’s (NYSE: HRI) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 0.05% decrease. Herc opened at $125.98 before trading between $127.38 and $124.56 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Herc’s market cap fall to $3,709,634,637 on 151,133 shares -below their 30-day average of 177,918.

About Herc Holdings Inc

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 277 locations in North America. With over 55 years of experience, Herc Holdings is a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Herc Holdings's classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. The Company's equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, its industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and its ProContractor professional grade tools. Herc Holdings's product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip ouritsrevenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to 'Herc Holdings' or the 'Company' in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

