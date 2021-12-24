Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) falls 0.05% for December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HLF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd Inc’s (NYSE: HLF) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.05% decrease. Herbalife Nutrition opened at $40.34 before trading between $40.59 and $39.03 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Herbalife Nutrition’s market cap fall to $4,505,501,529 on 1,035,983 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,146,644.

Herbalife Nutrition employs around 8900 people with a head office in Ugland House South Church Street, Grand Cayman.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

