Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF), a Ugland House South Church Street, Grand Cayman, company, dropped to close at $34.64 Thursday after losing $5.85 (14.45%) on volume of 5,320,749 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $37.39 to a low of $32.60 while Herbalife Nutrition’s market cap now stands at $3,884,285,042.

Herbalife Nutrition currently has roughly 8900 employees.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

