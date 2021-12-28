Hemisphere Media (HMTV) falls 5.70% in Light Trading on December 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HMTV - Market Data & News Trade

Hemisphere Media Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: HMTV), a Coral Gables, Florida, company, fell to close at $7.45 Monday after losing $0.45 (5.70%) on volume of 41,090 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $7.99 to a low of $7.30 while Hemisphere Media’s market cap now stands at $153,103,922.

About Hemisphere Media Group Inc - Class A

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in a leading broadcast television network in Colombia, a Spanish-language content distribution company, and Pantaya, a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

