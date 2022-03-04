Helen of Troy (HELE) falls 2.43% for March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HELE - Market Data & News Trade

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) shares fell 2.43%, or $5.12 per share, to close Friday at $205.38. After opening the day at $209.18, shares of Helen of Troy fluctuated between $210.35 and $203.50. 122,517 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 147,308. Friday's activity brought Helen of Troy’s market cap to $4,957,270,410.

About Helen of Troy Ltd

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Comapny sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

