Heidrick & Struggles, (HSII) falls 1.81% to Close at $41.87 on August 24

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) shares fell 1.81%, or $0.77 per share, to close Tuesday at $41.87. After opening the day at $42.62, shares of Heidrick & Struggles, fluctuated between $42.99 and $41.57. 63,699 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 109,770. Tuesday's activity brought Heidrick & Struggles,’s market cap to $817,692,754.

Heidrick & Struggles, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois..

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more 65 years ago.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

