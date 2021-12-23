Heico (HEI) falls 0.34% on Moderate Volume December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HEI - Market Data & News Trade

Heico Corp. (NYSE: HEI), a Hollywood, Florida, company, fell to close at $140.69 Wednesday after losing $0.48 (0.34%) on volume of 260,859 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $141.59 to a low of $140.03 while Heico’s market cap now stands at $17,879,273,645.

Heico currently has roughly 6000 employees.

About Heico Corp.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

