Hecla Mining (HL) Climbs 6.28% for July 25

Shares of Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) traded 6.28% higher on July 25 to close at $4.06.

11,588,337 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 7,349,706 shares.

Hecla Mining lost 26.66% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Hecla Mining Co.

Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

