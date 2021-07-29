Healthstream (HSTM) falls 2.26% on Strong Volume July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HSTM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Healthstream Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: HSTM) stock fell $0.67, accounting for a 2.26% decrease. Healthstream opened at $29.96 before trading between $30.00 and $28.82 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Healthstream’s market cap fall to $913,762,688 on 107,843 shares -above their 30-day average of 92,437.

About Healthstream Inc

HealthStream is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations' greatest asset: their people. Its unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream's corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

