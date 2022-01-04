Healths 2 (HSAQ) falls 1.79% in Light Trading on January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HSAQ - Market Data & News Trade

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp 2 (NASDAQ: HSAQ) shares fell 1.79%, or $0.18 per share, to close Monday at $9.90. After opening the day at $10.07, shares of Healths 2 fluctuated between $9.96 and $9.90. 5,151 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 49,769. Monday's activity brought Healths 2’s market cap to $202,455,000.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The sponsor of the Company is HSAC 2 Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of RTW Investments, LP. HSAC 2 anticipates targeting companies domiciled in North America or Europe that are developing assets in the biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors, which aligns with the Company's management team's experience in healthcare investing and drug development.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

