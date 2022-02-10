Healthequity (HQY) gains 2.48% on Strong Volume February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HQY - Market Data & News Trade

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) shares gained 2.48%, or $1.39 per share, to close Thursday at $57.50. After opening the day at $55.39, shares of Healthequity fluctuated between $58.68 and $55.10. 760,735 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 757,473. Thursday's activity brought Healthequity’s market cap to $4,807,079,408.

Healthequity is headquartered in Draper, Utah..

About Healthequity Inc

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for its more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share its mission to connect health and wealth and value its culture of remarkable 'Purple' service.

Visit Healthequity Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Healthequity Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Healthequity Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles