Healthequity (HQY) Drops in Light Trading for May 3

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) traded 2.89% down on May 3 to close at $62.07.

433,051 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 711,450 shares.

Healthequity has moved 44.48% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-06.

About Healthequity Inc

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for its more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share its mission to connect health and wealth and value its culture of remarkable 'Purple' service.

