Healthcare Services (HCAR) falls 0.05% to Close at $9.65 on July 28

Today, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: HCAR) stock fell $0.005, accounting for a 0.05% decrease. Healthcare Services opened at $9.65 before trading between $9.68 and $9.65 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Healthcare Services’s market cap fall to $319,608,000 on 9,139 shares -below their 30-day average of 50,026.

About Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp - Class A

ealthcare Services Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company led by a team of investors, operators, and leaders in the healthcare space, seeking to partner with ambitious management who are constrained by capital availability, operational expertise, and national-scale capabilities. The company closed its upsized and oversubscribed IPO on December 28, 2020, with $331.2 million in trust.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

