Healthcare of America (HTA) gains 2.24% in Active Trading on August 19

Healthcare Trust of America Inc - Class A (NYSE: HTA), a Scottsdale, Arizona, company, gained to close at $29.66 Thursday after gaining $0.65 (2.24%) on volume of 3,364,835 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $29.72 to a low of $28.83 while Healthcare of America’s market cap now stands at $6,491,070,594.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising approximately 25.4 million square feet of GLA, with $7.5 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings as of December 31, 2020. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

