Health Catalyst (HCAT) gains 7.39% in Active Trading on February 24

Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares gained 7.39%, or $1.87 per share, to close Thursday at $27.19. After opening the day at $24.28, shares of Health Catalyst fluctuated between $27.19 and $23.78. 726,114 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 562,004. Thursday's activity brought Health Catalyst’s market cap to $1,415,383,417.

Health Catalyst is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah..

About Health Catalyst Inc

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

