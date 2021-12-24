Haynes (HAYN) falls 0.84% on Moderate Volume December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HAYN - Market Data & News Trade

Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares fell 0.84%, or $0.34 per share, to close Thursday at $40.25. After opening the day at $40.59, shares of Haynes fluctuated between $40.99 and $39.41. 32,932 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 77,356. Thursday's activity brought Haynes’s market cap to $505,773,048.

Haynes is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana..

About Haynes International Inc.

Haynes International is one of the world’s largest developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for use in high- temperature and corrosion applications. The Company's standard product forms include sheet and plate, bar and billet, seamless and welded pipe and tubing, wire and welding consumables, fittings and flanges. Haynes International has manufacturing facilities in Kokomo, Indiana; Arcadia, Louisiana; and Mountain Home, North Carolina. The Kokomo facility specializes in flat products, the Arcadia facility specializes in tubular products and the Mountain Home facility specializes in high?performance wire products. Worldwide sales offices and service centers stock all product forms and offer processing capabilities including many types of specialized cutting. All of these centers are company?operated.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

