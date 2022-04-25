Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Loses 1.31% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HWBK - Market Data & News Trade

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: HWBK) has dropped $0.35 (1.31%) and sits at $26.45, as of 10:56:49 est on April 25.

380 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 0.30% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 2.13% over the last 30 days.

Hawthorn Bancshares is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Hawthorn Bancshares Inc

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank of Jefferson City, Missouri with additional locations in the Missouri communities of Lee's Summit, Liberty, Springfield, Independence, Columbia, Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw, Belton, Drexel, Harrisonville, California, St. Louis and St. Robert.

