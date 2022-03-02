Hawkins (HWKN) gains 5.06% on Moderate Volume March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HWKN - Market Data & News Trade

Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN) shares gained 5.06%, or $2.21 per share, to close Wednesday at $45.93. After opening the day at $43.94, shares of Hawkins fluctuated between $45.96 and $43.94. 63,138 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 81,267. Wednesday's activity brought Hawkins’s market cap to $969,878,870.

Hawkins is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota..

About Hawkins Inc

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 41 facilities in 19 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.

