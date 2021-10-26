Hasbro, (HAS) falls 1.12% on Strong Volume October 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HAS - Market Data & News Trade

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares fell 1.12%, or $1 per share, to close Monday at $88.50. After opening the day at $89.53, shares of Hasbro, fluctuated between $89.58 and $88.02. 1,531,969 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 848,333. Monday's activity brought Hasbro,’s market cap to $12,184,952,138.

Hasbro, is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and employs more than 5800 people.

About Hasbro, Inc.

Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro's iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

