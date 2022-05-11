Harvard (HBIO) Rises 7.82% on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HBIO - Market Data & News Trade

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) shares have risen 7.82%, or $0.28 per share, as on 11:58:02 est today. Since opening the day at $3.69, 205,378 shares of Harvard exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $3.97 and $3.68.

Already the company is down 49.22%.

Harvard anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Its customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, the company sells through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

